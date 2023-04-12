 MAH AAC CET admit card 2023 released; check download link
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMAH AAC CET admit card 2023 released; check download link

MAH AAC CET admit card 2023 released; check download link

MAH AAC CET 2023 admit card released at mahaaccet2023.mahacet.org.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
MAH AAC CET 2023 admit card out at mahaaccet2023.mahacet.org | Representative image

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MAH AAC CET 2023 admit cards on the official website. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at mahaaccet2023.mahacet.org.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

MAH AAC CET 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at mahaaccet2023.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login detail

Download the admit card and take the print for future reference.

MAH-AAC-CET-2023 Entrance Examination is conducted for Admission to Professional Courses in Bachelor of Fine Art Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2023-24.

Read Also
Pune: Technical glitches hurt MAH-MBA CET 2023 candidates
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AI powered 'ChatGPT' scores negative marks in JEE Advanced exam

AI powered 'ChatGPT' scores negative marks in JEE Advanced exam

Telangana EAMCET 2023 correction window opens at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Steps to make changes

Telangana EAMCET 2023 correction window opens at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Steps to make changes

MAH AAC CET admit card 2023 released; check download link

MAH AAC CET admit card 2023 released; check download link

Education ministry to organise Young Authors’ Conference on April 12, 13

Education ministry to organise Young Authors’ Conference on April 12, 13

Maharashtra AAC CET 2023 admit card out at mahaaccet2023.mahacet.org, direct link here

Maharashtra AAC CET 2023 admit card out at mahaaccet2023.mahacet.org, direct link here