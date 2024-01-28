 Madurai Kamaraj University Opens Applications For 2024 Distance Education Programs
Madurai Kamaraj University Opens Applications For 2024 Distance Education Programs

Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) in Tamilnadu is currently accepting applications for its distance education programs for the 2024 academic session. The deadline for form submission is October 20, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
Madurai Kamaraj University Opens Applications for 2024 Distance Education Programs | Representational Image / Pixabay

The university, known for its regular education offerings, also provides distance education opportunities. Interested students can apply for various undergraduate, postgraduate, PG diploma, and certificate programs by accessing the application form on the official website.

How to enroll in MKU?

To enroll in a course at MKU DDE, complete the relevant application form.

The fee for UG/PG Diploma/Diploma/Certificate courses is INR 300, and for PG courses, it is INR 400.

Applicants whose submissions are accepted will receive a notification.

Upon selection, complete the application and submit the fees.

Undergraduate programs at the University include courses such as B.A., B.Com, and others, with annual fees ranging from approximately ₹4,000 to ₹7,500 for students who have completed 10+2.

Postgraduate programs are also available to those with a bachelor's degree, offering courses like M.A. and M.Com, with associated fees of around ₹8,500 to ₹16,500 per year.

Additionally, the University offers PG Diplomas with a fee of approximately ₹5,000 to ₹30,000, which are open to graduates.

