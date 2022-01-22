Madrasas, other educational classes suspended in Lakshadweep

In view of the Covid situation, the Lakshadweep administration on Saturday decided to close madrasas up to Class 9 with immediate effect among other educational institutions and restrict the number of passengers in the ships to and fro the island to ensure social distancing norms.

"Physical classes of all madrasas up to 9th standard, Islamic Nurseries, LGK, UKG, tuition centres, etc. in UT of Lakshadweep are suspended with immediate effect," it said.

The order also said all persons who desire to travel from one island to other islands have to mandatorily get an RT-PCR/True Nat negative certificate from the health department.

They would be allowed to travel only with prior approval from the Incident Commanders of the island provided that they are not primary contacts of any Covid positive person in the island, it said.

The Department of Port, Shipping and Aviation shall issue travel tickets only to such persons whose names are recommended by the District Disaster Management Authority/ Incident Commanders of the island, the order added.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 05:27 PM IST