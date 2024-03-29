Madras University Result 2024: Check UG/PG Scorecards Online, Direct Link

Madras University | Madras University

The University of Madras is anticipated to release the results for different undergraduate and postgraduate courses today. Individuals who have taken the exams can view the results on the official website once they are made available.

The university is likely to announce results for all six semesters. Students who have appeared for the November/December exams will be able to view their mark sheets online by logging in with their application number and password.

Here's how to check :

Go to the Madras University official website at unom.ac.in.

Find and click on the semester exam results link on the homepage, then select the relevant semester.

Log in using your roll number and date of birth.

Check the result and download it.

Print it out for future reference.

Students are advised to thoroughly check their online report cards once they are made available. If any mistakes are found, it is important to immediately inform the university authorities. The report card will contain the student's name, father's name, semester number, roll code, registration number, subject-wise maximum marks, minimum passing marks, and total marks.

Anna University has released the results for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024 on March 28. The scorecards can be accessed on the official website of the institute, tancet.annauniv.edu, from April 3 to May 3.

The TANCET exam for the MCA and MBA programs was conducted on March 9. The MCA exam took place in the morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon, while the MBA exam was held in the afternoon shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.