Madras High Court upholds 7.5% reservation for govt school students, Stalin terms it historic

Chennai: The Madras High Court upheld the Tamil Nadu government's law reserving 7.5 percent of medical college seats for students from government schools on Thursday.

The court ruled that the law is valid and that the government has the authority to make reservations.

The reservation should also be reviewed every five years, according to the court.

The case was brought on behalf of students enrolled in government-aided schools.

Terming the judgement as historic, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin speaking in the Assembly said the law was brought based on proper statistics and discussions.

Stalin said this is the third victory for the DMK government in 10 months for social justice.

The reservation for government school students was brought in by the AIADMK government.

Stalin also said the DMK government had passed a law to provide 7.5 per cent reservation in engineering/agriculture/fisheries/veterinary courses in government colleges, universities and leading self financed colleges.

ALSO READ M.K. Stalin requests PM Modi to withdraw CUET for admissions in all Central Universities

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 01:10 PM IST