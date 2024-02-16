Madhya Pradesh School Transformed Into Train Attracts Crowds | Representative Photo

A government-run primary school in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh has become a talking point and attracting crowds as it has been painted in such a way that it looks like a train from outside.



The exterior walls of the classrooms have been painted as if they are blue-coloured coaches of long distance trains.



This new move at the school, located in Khaniyadhana area, around 11 km from the district headquarters, has not only made its students and their parents happy, but is also attracting people who are found clicking selfies there.



"This innovative idea of the Madhya Pradesh education department to paint the school like a train is drawing crowds to see it," its principal Shyam Lal Jatav told PTI.



The plan to give the school such a look was chalked out by Block Resource Centre Coordinator Sanjay Bhadauria with the motive of increasing the students' attendance by turning it attractive, he said.



The school was constructed about five years ago, but the plan to paint the school like train coaches was made recently as its classrooms were structured somewhat like that, Jatav said.

"A fortnight back, the school was painted like carriages of a train with some modifications. Ever since it happened, people have been flocking the school to click selfies and the students are very happy," he said.



Parents have also liked the idea and they have been praising the education department for it. They say their children are happy to go to school everyday without complaining, he added.



Bhadauria said that they were trying to do innovations to attract students to schools in rural areas.



"Also we are trying to improve the quality of education with innovations," he said.



"We are going to launch such initiatives at other schools. We are doing this as part of a campaign under which we aim to mark 50 such schools. So, if you go around with this in mind, painters will be taken (to paint) Disneyland at some places, buses.... We are doing this (to promote) education while playing, he added.