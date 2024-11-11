Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: Admit Card OUT At mppsc.mp.gov.in

MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024 | Official Website

The admit card for the 2022 Assistant Professor Recruitment exam has been made available by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). The admit card is available for download on the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in, for qualified applicants.

How to download?

Candidates can click the link below and enter their login credentials to download the MPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2024.



-Go to mppsc.mp.gov.in, the official website.

-Navigate to the notification tab on the homepage.

-Click the link for the admission card.

-Download the relevant subject's admit card.

-Print it out for your records.

For verification purposes, candidates must bring some additional documents such as ID proof which can include Aadhar card, pan card, driving license amongst others and passport sized photographs for verification purpose along with their MPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2024 when they appear for the MPPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2024.

MPPSC 2024



On November 17, 2024, the exam for hiring assistant professors will take place. There will be two shifts for the exam. A general studies exam will be the focus of the first shift, which will run from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Exams for relevant courses will take place during the second shift, which runs from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The recruitment will take place for hiring in 19 different subjects, that is, Bio-Chemical, Organic Chemistry, Physical Chemistry, Dance, Environment Science, Geology, Marathi, Military Science, Music, Music Vocal, Music Instrumental, Drawing, Philosophy, Psychology, Sanskrit, Sanskrit Grammar, Sanskrit Literature, Statistics and Urdu.