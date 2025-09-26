Madhya Pradesh MP TET 2025 Results Released For Primary & Middle Teacher Recruitment; Get Direct Link Here

MP TET 2025 Results | Official Website

MP TET 2025 Results: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB), Bhopal, has issued the MP Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2025 results. The candidates who took the exam are now able to see their marks on the official portal at esb.mp.gov.in.

In order to view the result, candidates have to provide their date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format. They also have to create a unique code by adding the first two letters of their mother's name and the last four digits of their Aadhaar number.

Exam Details

The MP TET 2025 was organised for recruitment to Primary and Middle Teacher positions, as well as for subjects, sports, music (vocal and instrumental), and dance posts. The test was organised in 11 cities of Madhya Pradesh from April 20 to April 29, 2025. As many as 1,60,360 candidates appeared for 9,882 posts including Tribal Affairs Department.

Result Highlights

The Varg 2 (Middle Teacher) Result PDF contains the following information for every candidate:

-Name of the Candidate

-Roll Number

-Category

-Marks Obtained

-Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

-Rank or Merit Position

What's Next?

Successful candidates in the written exam are eligible to appear for the document verification process, which is the subsequent phase of the selection process.

Candidates are requested to carefully cross-check all the information stated in the result PDF. Any errors should be intimated to MPESB on an immediate basis to evade any discrepancies during the subsequent stages of recruitment.

MP TET Result 2025 Scorecard: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- esb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link MP TET 2025 result on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the MP TET Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 5: The MP TET Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the MP TET Result 2025 confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

MP TET Result 2025 Direct Link