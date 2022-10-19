Madhya Pradesh: After Hindi MBBS textbooks, medical colleges asked to perform Dhanvantari puja on Dhanteras

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education minister Vishwas Sarang | IANS

Bhopal: Days after the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government released the Hindi version text books for MBBS for first year students, it has now all medical colleges to perform puja of Dhanvantari (God of medicine) on Dhanteras. The announcement was made by Madhya Pradesh's medical education minister Vishwas Sarang on Wednesday.



The minister told the press that Dhanteras will be celebrated with pomp in all medical colleges in the state every year on the lines of the Ganpati festival. Sarang said the objective behind organising Dhanvantari puja in medical colleges is to make MP a healthy state.



"By worshipping Bhagwan Dhanvantari, we pray for the good health of us and others. On Dhanteras (which falls on October 22 this year), all medical colleges in the state will worship God Dhanvantari by organising a programme. All doctors, students and attendants of patients will participate and pray for the good health of all," Sarang told IANS on Wednesday.

He added that during Dussehra and Diwali, people perform puja of their property and vehicles and also purchase new property, but don't perform puja for their health. "This is why the government has taken this step to encourage people to perform puja of God Dhanvantari," Sarang said.



Meanwhile, the Congress took a jibe at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government saying it "is doing all things except improve the health infrastructure. The BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh for over 17 years and the health infrastructure continues to deteriorate. There is a shortage of doctors in every hospital, medicines are not available but they will not talk about these issues," said K. K. Mishra, the Madhya Pradesh Congress media in-charge.