 Madhya Pradesh: 5% MBBS, BDS seats reserved for government school students
The state government has also fixed 30% reservation for women candidates in all courses in all colleges.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reserve 5% seats of government school students for admission in MBBS, BDS course in government and private colleges. | Representative image

Mumbai: According to ammendments in the Medical Education Admission Rules-2018, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reserve 5% seats of government school students for admission in MBBS, BDS course in government and private colleges, reports Careers360.

Indore: Hogwarts-styled KEM School to be restored as library for students of MGM medical college
The state government has also fixed 30% reservation for women candidates in all courses in all colleges and while 5% seats are reserved for physically challenged candidates in all courses in all colleges. In addition to this, a 3% quota will be given to freedom fighters and Army candidates that wish to take admission in MBBS and BDS.

"Admissions to medical colleges are done on the basis of NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exam. We will give reservation to students of government schools, irrespective of caste, in medical studies,” Careers360 has quoted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as saying in February 2023.

