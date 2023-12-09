Lucknow University Suspends 3 Students For Violent Assault

Lucknow University UG Admission 2023 | IANS

In a significant turn of events at Lucknow University, three second-year B.Com students found themselves facing the consequence of their actions as they were suspended from the university, a striking 12 days after their involvement in acts of hooliganism and violence on the campus. The suspension came on a Friday, accompanied by a notice issued by the university authorities, declaring the immediate suspension of Alok Jaiprakash Shukla, Anchal Kumar, and Priyanshi Gupta.

The incident that led to this disciplinary action unfolded on the night of November 25, when the three students reportedly stormed into the room of a fellow student residing in the university's Habibullah hostel. In a shocking display of aggression, the trio not only thrashed the victim, identified as Shashwat Yadav, but also brandished a pistol, heightening the intensity of the assault.

FIR Was Filed On November 26

As reported by Hindustan Times, responding promptly to the incident, university authorities registered a First Information Report (FIR) on November 26 at the Hasanganj police station, bringing relevant charges against the three students involved in the violent episode. Shashwat Yadav, in his police complaint, detailed the harrowing experience of facing an attack by Alok Jaiprakash Shukla, Anchal Kumar, and Priyanshi Gupta, all second-year B.Com students.

The assailants, armed with firearms and sharp-edged weapons, reportedly trained them on Yadav before subjecting him to kicks and blows.

Victim Suffered Severe Injuries

The severity of the assault resulted in Yadav sustaining serious injuries and a fracture in his hand as he bravely defended himself against an iron rod.

Adding a layer of intimidation to their actions, the trio allegedly attempted to coerce Yadav into retracting his FIR, highlighting the sinister nature of their conduct. To further complicate matters, they reportedly made a dubious attempt to influence the victim by sending ₹3,000 to his account, a gesture deemed incompatible with the dignity expected of Lucknow University students.

Official Notice By Proctor of Lucknow University

In response to this disturbing sequence of events, Rakesh Dwivedi, the Proctor of Lucknow University, issued a notice dated December 8, confirming the immediate suspension of Alok Jaiprakash Shukla, Anchal Kumar, and Priyanshi Gupta.

The notice also mandated their eviction from the Lucknow University hostel within a stipulated period of 48 hours. This resolute action underscores the university's commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for its students while upholding the principles of justice and accountability.