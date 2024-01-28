 Lucknow: Classes To Go Online Due To Cold Wave, District Administration Issues Order
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationLucknow: Classes To Go Online Due To Cold Wave, District Administration Issues Order

Lucknow: Classes To Go Online Due To Cold Wave, District Administration Issues Order

District administration in Lucknow issues order for online classes due to cold wave. Schools up to class 12 to conduct classes online till February 3. Physical classes to be held from 10 am to 3 pm with measures to protect students from the cold.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
IStock images

Lucknow, Jan 28 (IANS): In view of the cold wave in Lucknow district, the district administration has ordered that till February 3, wherever possible, classes can be conducted through online medium in all government/non-government/private schools up to class 12.

"In schools where classes are being conducted physically, their timings will be between 10 am and 3 pm only," said District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar.

Lucknow District Administration's Official Order

The order read: "It will be the responsibility of the school management to make adequate arrangements to protect students from cold in the classrooms and it should be ensured that room heaters etc are used to maintain normal temperature in each room."

Read Also
ASER 2023: Girls' Aspirations For Higher Education Surpass Boys, Experts Weigh In
article-image

Important Regulations To Note For The Students

Students should not be made to sit outside/in the open for classes/practicals/exams. The compulsion for students to wear uniform should not be made mandatory and it is advised that students be allowed to come to school only wearing warm clothes. The district magistrate directed officials to ensure strict compliance with the said order.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madurai Kamaraj University Opens Applications For 2024 Distance Education Programs

Madurai Kamaraj University Opens Applications For 2024 Distance Education Programs

UP Police Constable Exam 2024: Exam On 17th, 18th February; Admit Card Out Soon

UP Police Constable Exam 2024: Exam On 17th, 18th February; Admit Card Out Soon

Lucknow: Classes To Go Online Due To Cold Wave, District Administration Issues Order

Lucknow: Classes To Go Online Due To Cold Wave, District Administration Issues Order

Himachal Pradesh Board Announces Revised Exam Schedule For Class 10, 12 Exams

Himachal Pradesh Board Announces Revised Exam Schedule For Class 10, 12 Exams

UGC Window For Public Feedback on De-Reserving Vacancies in Higher Education Institutes Closes Today

UGC Window For Public Feedback on De-Reserving Vacancies in Higher Education Institutes Closes Today