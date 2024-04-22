LSE Generate London's Educational Event At St Annes High School

The LSE Generate London, an entrepreneurship center affiliated with the London School of Economics, hosted an event at St Annes High School, Forton April 2, 2024. The lecture, held at the school auditorium, was attended by 60 students of grade IX.

Notably, it was the first lecture hosted by a foreign faculty at the school.

The key speakers at the lecture were Alice Eddie and Paroma Bhattacharya from LSE Generate London.

The lecture focused on interpersonal behavior, showcasing clips from the film "Taare Zameen Par" to emphasise the values of empathy and consideration for others. During an activity, the students also made empathy maps to get a clear view of the value.

Students expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating it to be both enjoyable and educational. “This was one of the most fun and learning events that have been organised at school. After this session I can say that I certainly know more than I did before,” said Insiyah Master, a student who was among the attendees.

Abeeha Sahigara, another student echoed similar views. She said, “I had so much fun at the event. I'm looking forward to more sessions like this to be organised at our school.”

In another activity, the LSE Generate London team divided students into six groups, each led by an experienced entrepreneur, to brainstorm solutions to real-life business problems.

Read Also NL Dalmia School Celebrates Student Integrity With Sticker Programme

Principal Sr. Flory emphasised the importance of continuous learning through these sessions. She said, “Learning has no limitations and it's a treasure that will follow its owner everywhere so we should attain as much knowledge as we can and reflect upon what we learn.”

The event concluded after a question and answer session between the lecturer and students