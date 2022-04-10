Longest-serving staff sets in motion an Apprentice Training School at Naval Aircraft Yard in Goa

Apprentice Training School (ATS), established at Naval Aircraft Yard (NAY), Goa, which aims to bolster the aviation technical talent pool, was inaugurated by the longest-serving employee of the facility, Rama V Chari on Thursday.



The ATS was inaugurated in the presence of Rear Admiral Deepak Bansal, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Air Material). "The ATS aims to augment the aviation technical talent pool and also aid the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme under the 'Skill India' initiative. The school is one of the limited vocational training institutes of the country in aeronautical technology," said an official statement.



"The school is set to provide the impetus for upskilling the technical workforce and also address the shortfall of aeronautical vocational training centres in the defence and civilian sectors," added the statement.



Vacancies for apprentices to be trained at the school were notified in November 2021 and five candidates - two fitters and three electricians - were selected for the first batch. The intention is to scale up the school to accommodate around 50 apprentices per batch.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 03:24 PM IST