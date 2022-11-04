Leo Messi sports Byju's jersey as new global brand ambassador

Lionel Messi sports Byju's jersey ahead of Fifa World Cup 2022. |

Indian Edtech leader BYJU's, on Friday, revealed that the platform has signed global football star Lionel "Leo" Messi as its first international brand ambassador of 'Education For All', the company's social impact arm.

According to the EdTech unicorn's official statement, Messi has agreed to work with BYJU's to advance the cause of equal education.

"More than 5.5 million little hearts today have 10 reasons to smile brighter. Yes, Lionel Messi is the first Global Partner of BYJU’S Education For All," wrote BYJU'S co-founder Divya Gokulnath on LinkedIn.

Stating the welfare mission's goals, she added, "Together, we will transform the learning paths of millions of more children in India and around the world. BYJU’S EFA is touching 5.5 million lives so far. It is now all set to provide free education to at least 10 million children by 2025. Perhaps we will reach there much sooner.

As per media reports, the BYJU's-Messi collaboration is to strengthen the company's international visibility, as the football icon has approximately 3.5 billion fans worldwide, with a social media following of nearly 450 million.

This comes just in time for BYJU's involvement as the official sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which invited public backlash in view of the company's heavy layoffs.

Fans are to see Messi promoting BYJU's Education For All campaign, as he embarks on his final run as Argentina's captain to win the FIFA World Cup 2022.

"High-quality education changes lives, and BYJU'S has transformed the career paths of millions of students worldwide. I hope to inspire young learners to reach and remain at the top," Messi stated.

(with inputs from PTI)