Leverage Edu announces new batch of scholars

Leverage Edu announced a fresh batch of Leverage Edu Scholars today who won the Leverage Edu Scholarship that was launched earlier this year. Leverage Edu Scholars today hail from more than 40 cities in India, 60 percent amongst which are Tier-2/3 cities. Leverage Edu reports that they are receiving huge traffic on the scholarship page from students going abroad this year, especially students who are UK-bound.

“I wanted to experience and live in the city that never sleeps, London. And very obviously Queen Mary University of London was a no-brainer with its ranking and its reputation being a Russel group university. I am elated to have received the Leverage Edu Scholarship,” says Nikhil Aggarwal, a Leverage Edu Scholarship Awardee.

“We are glad that Akriti got the Leverage Edu Scholarship and that she is going abroad for her studies. We want her to complete her studies and come back to India where she would be able to leverage her skills for the betterment of the nation.”, says Leverage Scholar Akriti Khera’s mother.

“It’s a dream come true for me to have gotten admitted to Cardiff University and I am elated to have received the scholarship. I think the next few years of my life will be very crucial and will be setting stones for my PhD dissertation later. I am all packed and can’t wait.” says Abhishek Gaur, a New Delhi resident and a Leverage Edu Scholar.

Founder and CEO Akshay Chaturvedi commented, “We are thrilled that so many students and families could benefit from the LeverageEdu Study Abroad scholarship. It’s been our mission to democratise access to right-fit higher education & opportunities, which have the potential to transform our country and this initiative is a small step in that direction.”

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 05:34 PM IST