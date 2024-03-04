Last-Minute Rush: UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Application Deadline Nears, Key Instructions On How To Fill The Form Here

File Photo

With the application window for the UPSC Civil Service Preliminary Exams 2024 set to close tomorrow, candidates are urged to complete their applications before the 6 PM deadline. The examination aims to fill approximately 1056 vacancies, including 40 reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category, with the preliminary examination scheduled for May 26, 2024.

Here are some crucial instructions candidates need to follow while filling out their application forms:

1. Registration: The first step is to register on the One Time Registration (OTR) platform. Candidates who are already registered can proceed directly to filling out the online application.

2. Submission of Applications: All candidates, including those currently employed in government or private sectors, should submit their applications directly to the Commission.

3. Undertaking for Government Employees: Government employees must submit an undertaking stating that they have informed their Head of Office/Department about their application for the examination.

4. Choice of Examination Centre: Candidates must carefully choose their examination centre. Appearing at a centre other than the one indicated in the admit card may lead to cancellation of candidature.

5. Important Information: Candidates must provide details such as the examination centre for Civil Services (Main) Examination, optional subject selection, and the medium of examination. No changes will be entertained once the online application is submitted.

6. Document Submission: No certificates supporting claims regarding age, educational qualifications, caste, or disability need to be submitted with the application. Verification will take place during the Main examination.

As the deadline approaches, candidates are reminded to adhere to these instructions to ensure a smooth application process. Stay tuned for further updates on the UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 examination.