Last Day to Apply: UPSC Civil Service Exam 2024 Application Process Ends March 5

The application process for the UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) 2024 concludes today, March 5, 2024, at 6 pm. UPSC has advertised 1,056 vacancies to be filled through this examination.

Important Dates:

- Last date for UPSC IAS application: March 5, 2024

- Application correction window: March 6 to March 12, 2024

- UPSC CSE Prelims exam date: May 26, 2024

How to Apply for UPSC CSE 2024:

1. Visit the official UPSC website: upsconline.nic.in

2. Click on "One-time registration (OTR) for UPSC"

3. Select "New Registration" and complete the registration process accurately

4. Log in to the applicant's portal using your email ID, mobile number, OTR ID, and password

5. Fill out the UPSC application form with required information and upload scanned copies of your passport-size photograph and signature

6. Pay the application fee through Net Banking (for general candidates) or select exemptions for Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates

7. After successful payment, download and print a copy of the UPSC online form for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria:

- Age limit: 21–32 years

- Educational qualification: Bachelor’s degree from any recognized university

Total Number of Attempts:

- General: 6

- OBC: 9

- SC/ST: Unlimited

- PwBD: 09 for GL/EWS/OBC and Unlimited for SC/ST

Application Correction Process:

The commission allows applicants to correct their details in the UPSC IAS application form starting from the day after the application window closes. The UPSC IAS online application link for corrections will be available for seven days, from March 6th to March 12th, 2024.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website of UPSC.