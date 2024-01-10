Last Call: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 Registration Ends In 3 Days!

The clock is ticking for those aiming to participate in the much-anticipated Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2024. As the registration deadline looms closer, interested candidates have only three days left to secure their spot. Here's your quick guide to ensure you don't miss out on this unique opportunity.

Key Highlights:

Registration Deadline:

The PPC 2024 registration process is in full swing and will conclude on January 12, 2024. There will be no extensions beyond this date, so aspirants are urged to act promptly.

Who Can Apply?:

This annual event welcomes participation from students, parents, and teachers alike. It offers a rare chance for attendees to interact directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fostering an environment of inspiration and guidance.

Record-Breaking Numbers:

As per the latest reports, an astounding number of over 1 crore candidates have already registered for the PPC 2024 session. With just two days remaining, the window for registration is quickly closing.

Enrollment Options:

Students: They can either participate independently or through their teachers.

Teachers: Can facilitate student participation through a dedicated login.

Parents: Parents of school-going children (from classes 6th to 12th) are also eligible to register.

How to Apply: Step-by-Step Guide

To ensure a seamless registration process, follow these straightforward steps:

Navigate to the official registration portal by visiting innovateindia.mygov.in.

Locate and click on the 'PPC 2024' tab prominently displayed on the homepage.

A new window will pop up, offering options to register as a student, teacher, or parent. Select your appropriate category.

Complete the registration by providing the necessary details and logging in using the credentials generated.

Fill out the application form meticulously, ensuring all details are accurate.

Once completed, submit the application and retain a hard copy for your records.

Overall, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 promises to be a landmark event, providing a platform for invaluable interactions and insights. Don't miss this golden opportunity; register now and be a part of this transformative experience!