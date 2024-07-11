Kushagra Roy From Bhiwadi Tops CA Intermediate Exam With AIR 1, Scores 89.67%

Kushagra Roy | File

Kushagra Roy, a young mind from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, has secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the CA Intermediate examination. With an impressive score of 538 out of 600 marks, equivalent to 89.67%, Roy has proven his hard work.

"I knew from class 11 that I wanted to pursue commerce and never considered Science as an option," Roy shared with the Free Press Journal.

His father, a semi-qualified chartered accountant and single parent, has been his only support and guide in life. "When the results were announced, my father was travelling, but he was overjoyed when he heard the news," Roy said with a smile.

Roy's study routine was rigorous, with 12-13 hours of dedicated study time each day. He credits his coaching classes from Physicswallah for his success. "Coaching is essential for intermediate levels, and I suggest it to everyone," he said.

To take breaks and refresh his mind, Roy turned to cricket, his favourite sport. "Playing cricket helped me clear my mind and come back to my studies with renewed energy," he added.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday released the results for the CA Intermediate and Final examinations. The exams for CA Inter group I were held on May 3, 5, and 9, while group II exams took place on May 11, 15, and 17. Similarly, CA Final group I exams were conducted on May 2, 4, and 8, with group II exams scheduled for May 10, 14, and 16.

In the CA Intermediate exams, 1,17,764 candidates appeared for group I, out of which 31,978 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 27.15%. For group II, 71,145 candidates appeared, with 13,008 passing, achieving an 18.28% pass percentage. Among candidates appearing for both groups, 59,956 took the exams, with 11,041 successfully clearing them, leading to an overall pass percentage of 18.42%.

All India Topper 1 for the Intermediate Exam was Kushagra Roy from Bhiwani, who scored 89.67%. Yug Sachin Kariya from Akola and Yagya Lalit Chandak from Bhayandar shared AIR 2 with scores of 87.67% and 87.67%, respectively. AIR 3 Manit Singh Bhatia from New Delhi scored 86.50% and Hiresh Kashiramka from Mumbai scored 86.50%.