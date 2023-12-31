Kurdish Language Teacher Faces 11-Year Sentence For Cultural Activism In Iran

Representational Picture

In a disturbing turn of events, Seyvan Ebrahimi, a Kurdish language teacher and member of a Kurdish cultural association, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by the Islamic Revolutionary Court in Sanandaj, Iran. The charges against Ebrahimi include a 10-year term for ‘forming groups and factions to undermine national security’ and an additional one-year sentence for ‘propaganda against the state,’ as reported by the Kurdistan Human Rights Network (KHRN).

Ebrahimi's trial took place in November, and the verdict was handed down in early December. A poignant video circulating on social media captures the moment Ebrahimi leaves his family for prison, accompanied by his father's defiant declaration, "Even prison cannot break our spirit!"

Zahra Mohammadi’s release and husband’s imprisonment

As per the Medya news reports, this case has garnered attention due to Ebrahimi's association with Zahra Mohammadi, a prominent Kurdish human rights activist and his wife. Mohammadi herself faced imprisonment in May 2019 and was sentenced to five years in Sanandaj prison. Remarkably, she was released on February 10, 2023, under a general amnesty marking the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Iranian Revolution—coinciding with the imprisonment of her husband.

The Nozhin Socio-Cultural Association, legally recognised by the Iranian Ministry of the Interior in 2013, has become a focal point for cultural activities, including environmental education, disaster relief, and promoting awareness of legal rights and minority cultures.

Imprisonment of Srwa Pour-Mohammadi and Edris Menbari

In a related and concerning development, Srwa Pour-Mohammadi and Edris Menbari, two other members of the association, were sentenced to ten years in prison in October. Their charges mirror those against Ebrahimi, citing 'forming or participating in groups or associations with the aim of undermining national security.'