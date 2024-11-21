KTET 2024: Registration Window Extended, Application Correction Begins Today

KTET 2024 | Representative image

The KTET registration deadline has been extended to November 2024 by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. The Kerala TET application deadline has been extended until November 25, 2024, according to the official website. Today, November 21, 2024, is the day that the application correction window will open. The direct application link for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test is available on the KTET website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

How to apply?



-Go to the Kerala TET's official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

-On the home page, click the registration link for KTET November 2024.

-Candidates must submit their registration information on the new page that appears.

-When finished, click the submit button.

-Fill out the application after logging into your account.

-After you've paid your application fees, click "Submit."

After downloading, keep a physical copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Editable fields

Candidates can make changes in the below mentioned fields:

Candidate Name

Date of Birth

Gender

Exam Centre

Photograph

Language

Optional Subjects

Educational Qualifications

Important dates:



The admit card will be available on the official website starting January 8, 2025.



The dates for the 2025 Kerala TET exam are January 18 and 19. On both days, the first shift will run from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., followed by the second shift from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.



KTET 2024



The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET), which is administered twice a year, determines applicants' ability to teach in Kerala's Lower and Upper Primary Schools. The KTET exam papers will consist of 150 questions, each worth one mark.