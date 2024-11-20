 UGC NET December 2024 Registration Begins: Apply At ugcnet.nta.ac.in
Apply by December 10, 2024, with fee payment by December 11. The CBT exam for 85 subjects runs from January 1–19, 2025. Fees range from ₹325–₹1,150. UGC NET qualifies candidates for JRF, Assistant Professor roles, and Ph.D. admissions. Contact NTA for assistance.

Wednesday, November 20, 2024
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the online application process for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2024 session. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Important Dates:

Last date to apply: December 10, 2024, by 11:50 PM

Last date for fee payment: December 11, 2024, by 11:50 PM

Correction window: December 12–13, 2024, until 11:50 PM

Exam city announcement: To be notified

Admit card download: To be notified

Exam dates: January 1–19, 2025 (detailed schedule to follow)

Answer keys (provisional and final): To be announced

Application Fee:

₹1,150 for General/Unreserved category

₹600 for General-EWS and OBC-NCL

₹325 for SC, ST, PwD, and Third Gender candidates

UGC NET December 2024: Ayurveda Biology To Be An Additional Subject In NET This Year
About UGC NET:

UGC NET is a national-level test conducted by the NTA to determine eligibility for:

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor

Appointment as Assistant Professor

Admission to Ph.D. programs

The December 2024 session will be held for 85 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

UGC NET December 2024: Direct link to apply

Application Guidelines:

Candidates must submit only one application form and carefully follow the instructions in the information bulletin to avoid disqualification.

For assistance, applicants can contact NTA at:

Helpline Numbers: 011-40759000, 011-69227700

Email: ugcnet@nta.ac.in

They can visit the NTA websites – nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

