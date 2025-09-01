KSET 2025 Registration Begins Today At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Dates, Fees, And Steps To Apply

Canva

KSET 2025 Registration: The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025 registration period open today, September 1, 2025, according to a statement from the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Through the official portal, candidates can apply to be eligible for Assistant Professor vacancies at Karnataka's colleges and institutions.

KSET 2025 Registration: Important dates

Registration Start Date: September 1, 2025 (11:00 AM)

Last Date to Apply: September 18, 2025

Last Date for Fee Payment: September 19, 2025

Admit Card Release: October 24, 2025

KSET 2025 Exam Date: November 2, 2025

KSET 2025 Registration: Application fees

General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, and Other State Candidates: ₹1,000

Category-I, SC, ST, PwD, and Transgender Candidates: ₹700

Mode of Payment: Online only, via the official application portal

KSET 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the KEA portal's official website.

Step 2: Locate and select the 'Admissions' tab from the site. Choose 'KARNATAKA STATE ELIGIBILITY TEST (K-SET)-2025' from the dropdown menu.

Step 3: Select the 'Apply Online' or 'New Registration' link. To create your temporary registration credentials, enter the necessary basic information.

Step 4: Enter your password and registration ID to log in. Complete the KSET application form carefully, including all personal, academic, and contact information.

Step 5: Scan and upload the required files in the format and size specified, including your signature, photo, and category certificate (if applicable).

Step 6: Pay the required amount according to your category by going to the payment gateway.

Step 7: Verify the accuracy of all the information you submitted. Complete your application submission after it has been validated.

Step 8: For your records, download and print the last confirmation document. A physical copy and a soft copy must be preserved for any upcoming correspondence.

Candidates can visit KEA's official website for additional information.