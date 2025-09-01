 KSET 2025 Registration Begins Today At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Dates, Fees, And Steps To Apply
KSET 2025 Registration Begins Today At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Dates, Fees, And Steps To Apply

KSET 2025 registration has started today, September 1, via KEA’s portal. The last date to apply is September 18, with the exam scheduled for November 2.

Monday, September 01, 2025
KSET 2025 Registration: The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025 registration period open today, September 1, 2025, according to a statement from the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Through the official portal, candidates can apply to be eligible for Assistant Professor vacancies at Karnataka's colleges and institutions.

KSET 2025 Registration: Important dates

Registration Start Date: September 1, 2025 (11:00 AM)

Last Date to Apply: September 18, 2025

Last Date for Fee Payment: September 19, 2025

Admit Card Release: October 24, 2025

KSET 2025 Exam Date: November 2, 2025

KSET 2025 Registration: Application fees

General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, and Other State Candidates: ₹1,000

Category-I, SC, ST, PwD, and Transgender Candidates: ₹700

Mode of Payment: Online only, via the official application portal

KSET 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the KEA portal's official website.

Step 2: Locate and select the 'Admissions' tab from the site. Choose 'KARNATAKA STATE ELIGIBILITY TEST (K-SET)-2025' from the dropdown menu.

Step 3: Select the 'Apply Online' or 'New Registration' link. To create your temporary registration credentials, enter the necessary basic information.

Step 4: Enter your password and registration ID to log in. Complete the KSET application form carefully, including all personal, academic, and contact information.

Step 5: Scan and upload the required files in the format and size specified, including your signature, photo, and category certificate (if applicable).

Step 6: Pay the required amount according to your category by going to the payment gateway.

Step 7: Verify the accuracy of all the information you submitted. Complete your application submission after it has been validated.

Step 8: For your records, download and print the last confirmation document. A physical copy and a soft copy must be preserved for any upcoming correspondence.

Candidates can visit KEA's official website for additional information.

