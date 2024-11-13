 KSET 2024 Admit Card To Be OUT Soon; Check Key Updates Here
The official timetable states that the KSET 2024 exam will take place on November 24, 2024.

Updated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
KSET 2024 | Official Website

The KSET 2024 admit card for applicants to the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for the position of Assistant Professor will shortly be made available by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), as per recent reports.

The official timetable states that the KSET 2024 exam will take place on November 24, 2024. Paper I and Paper II are the two papers that will make up the exam.

Eligibility criteria

In both papers taken together, candidates from the general category must receive at least 40 percent. Candidates from the SC/ST/PWBD and other reserved categories, on the other hand, must receive at least 35 percent on both exams in order to be eligible.

How to download?

-Go to kea.kar.nic.in, the official KEA website.
-Click the KSET 2024 admit card link on the webpage.
-Enter the necessary login information and click "Submit."
-The screen will show the KSET 2024 admit card.
-After carefully reviewing the admit card, download it.
-For future use, take a printout of the admit card.

Candidates must verify the following information after downloading the KSER Hall Ticket 2024: name, roll number, photo, signature, exam name, test centre name and address, exam day instructions, and reporting time. Candidates must get in touch with the authorities right once if there is any disparity.

