KSEAB To Release Karnataka SSLC Results End Of April Or Early May; Evaluation Yet to Begin

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to release the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results by the end of April or early May.

As reported by Indian Express, an official from KSEAB said that the evaluation process for the Karnataka SSLC results has not yet commenced while announcing the Class 12 PUC 2 results today.

Students who appeared for the Class 10 board examinations can view their results on the official websites — kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

This year, the Karnataka board conducted the SSLC examinations between March 25 and April 6.

In the previous academic year, the Class 10 board exams took place from March 31 to June 19, with results declared on May 8. In 2022, exams were held from March 28 to April 11, and results were announced on May 19.

For the academic year 2022-23, Karnataka recorded an 83 percent pass percentage in the SSLC examination, marking a two percent decrease from the previous year's 85 percent. As is customary, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 87 percent, while boys achieved 80 percent.

In 2023, a total of 8,35,102 students appeared for the SSLC examination, with 7,00,619 passing. Chitradurga district secured the highest pass percentage in Karnataka at 96.8 percent, followed by Mandya (96.7 percent) and Hassan (96.6 percent). The districts with the lowest pass percentages were Yagir (75.49 percent), Bidar (78.73 percent), and Bengaluru South (78.95 percent). Officials mentioned that they would investigate the reasons behind Bengaluru district's low pass percentage and implement appropriate measures.