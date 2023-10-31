KPSC Group C Hall Ticket 2023 Released: Exam Dates Confirmed For November 4 And 5

KPSC Group C Hall Ticket 2023 Released | Representative Image

Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has officially released the hall tickets for the Group C recruitment examination scheduled for November 4 and 5, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the Karnataka Group C recruitment 2023 can now download their admit cards from the official website, kpsc.kar.nic.in.

The KPSC Group C recruitment drive aims to fill various non-technical positions in government departments. Candidates are required to go through a rigorous selection process, which includes a written examination, interview, and document verification. The written exam is the first step in this process, and it is crucial for candidates to carry their admit cards on the examination day.

To obtain their KPSC Group C Admit Card 2023, candidates need to follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website, kpsc.kar.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, locate the link that reads, "Download Hall-Ticket for Group-C Posts exam dated: 04 & 05-11-2023."

3. Enter your login credentials, including your application number and date of birth.

4. The KPSC Group C admit card 2023 will appear on your screen.

5. Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

It is essential for candidates to carefully review all the information on their admit cards.