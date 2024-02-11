Kota University Semester & Main Exam Forms Out: Submission Deadline & Important Details

The administration of Kota University has released a notification regarding the availability of examination forms for both semester and main exams. The forms were made available on February 9, and the deadline for submission is February 15. During this period, students can complete the forms by paying a nominal fee. Currently, the university has a total enrollment of 250,000 students.

Now, students residing in the Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, and Kota districts can participate in these exams. Candidates can pay the fee between February 16 and 20 with an additional Rs 100 charge. Students can also pay the fee from February 21 to 26, but with late fee charges. The slip obtained online must be submitted to the college as the primary challan by February 29.

Based on media reports, the University has not altered the examination fee structure. The students can find details about the fee structure on the official website.

Students in their second and third years of BA, BSc, and MEd programs are eligible to apply for the exams. Additionally, students in the second year of Special BEd, as well as regular alumni and private students, can also complete the form.

Important points to be noted

1. To complete the exam form, students must have an Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) ID.

2. Only registered phone numbers should be provided, or the form will be voided.

3. Those who have failed in their undergraduate or postgraduate studies can still apply for the first-semester form.

4. For postgraduate courses, students must select the CBCS (Choice Based Credit System) paper offered by their college or university.