 Konkani-Speaking Students To Get Priority In World Konkani Centre Scholarships
The World Konkani Centre on Friday announced that students who studied Konkani as a third language in Karnataka schools will be given preference for its engineering and medical scholarship programme starting this year.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 04:17 PM IST
According to a statement issued by Nandagopal Shenoy, president of the Vishwa Konkani Kendra, eligible students must register through a google form available on the official website (www.vishwakonkani.org) and send supporting documents - including PUC II marks card, a certificate from the school headmaster confirming Konkani language study, college admission proof, fee structure, CET/NEET scores, and registration details - to the Secretary, World Konkani Scholarship Fund, World Konkani Centre, Shaktinagar here.

