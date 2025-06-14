Konkani-Speaking Students To Get Priority In World Konkani Centre Scholarships | Website (www.vishwakonkani.org)

Mangaluru (Karnataka): The World Konkani Centre on Friday announced that students who studied Konkani as a third language in Karnataka schools will be given preference for its engineering and medical scholarship programme starting this year.

According to a statement issued by Nandagopal Shenoy, president of the Vishwa Konkani Kendra, eligible students must register through a google form available on the official website (www.vishwakonkani.org) and send supporting documents - including PUC II marks card, a certificate from the school headmaster confirming Konkani language study, college admission proof, fee structure, CET/NEET scores, and registration details - to the Secretary, World Konkani Scholarship Fund, World Konkani Centre, Shaktinagar here.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)