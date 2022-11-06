Know these five things as an Indian student in Ireland

Ireland is slowly becoming a popular study destination for Indian students | Unsplash

Studying in Ireland is a dream come true for many and congratulations on taking that leap of faith. The Irish lifestyle is very social and relaxed and different from the one we may be accustomed to. It is therefore important to understand these differences and explore new adventures to have an easy-going study experience. Given below are a few dos and don’ts you should keep in mind before you start this journey of yours as an international student.

Do learn some Irish slangs - Craic in Ireland (pronounced like “crack”) simply means “fun”

It is very important to learn a few Irish slang words before you travel to Ireland. This will help you integrate faster into the new environment. Although they do speak English, it is easy to get lost in conversations if you are not familiar with the local slang. Hence, to blend in well with the locals, learn some Irish slang. Words or phrases like “gammy” (useless), “grand” (ok), “giving it out” (to complain) are some you will hear quite often.

Do eat local food

Ireland may not have a world-famous reputation for food, but they do have some incredible places to eat. The restaurants and pubs use fresh and high-quality ingredients. The quality of dairy here is the best in the world. From smooth butter to creamy milk chocolate and melt-in-the-mouth cheese; it is simply the best. Oh yes, there is also no haggling in Ireland, not even in the food markets. You should try out the farmers’ market on Sundays for a quality experience.

Don’t forget to buy your round

When you are out with your Irish group of friends for a drink, one of them may go to the bar and buy you a round. Rather than buying individual drinks, the Irish buy rounds. You can always refuse a drink but if it’s your turn, you must go to the bar and buy a round for everyone. Failure to do so will result in you being talked about in unpleasant terms after you leave.

Wendy Dsouza

Don’t be offended by the swearing

Irish people tend to swear a lot. Please don’t be offended. It is not a sign of aggression; they are simply adding some verbal colour to the language. It makes the Irish feel good. Remember, they are just swearing, it is not directed at you. If the colourful language makes you uncomfortable, your best bet is to simply ignore it and accept the prevalence of swear words as a normal thing.

Don’t be afraid to talk to people

Coming to a new country and not knowing anyone can be overwhelming. When you sit on a bus, use the Luas, or even on the train, people will be plugged into some device or the other. It can be scary, and you may feel lonely. Trust me, Ireland is a very friendly place, and you will make friends easily. All you have to do is start talking to people. The easiest and best way to achieve this is by participating in the orientation week and exploring all the clubs and societies that are there. You will realise that there are many others in the same boat as you, who don’t know anyone but want to make friends.

There you have it, a few tips on what you can and should not do in Ireland. Stick to these, and you’ll have a great study journey in Ireland.

The author is Senior Vice President, India & South Asia - Enterprise Ireland.