King’s College, London Launches Special Scholarship Programme For Indian Students | File

King’s college, London has recently launched a scholarship programme, designed exclusively for Indian students that enables them a grant of 10,000 pounds against the college fees as a fee waiver. The Vice Chancellor’s award will be awarded to 30 Indian students starting this year and is applicable across six courses in the university. The scholarship is for students starting full-time, on-campus postgraduate study in September 2024.

The six courses that it encompasses include Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine, the Dickson Poon School of Law, Faculty of Natural, Mathematical and Engineering Science, King’s Business School, Social Science and Public Policy and Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience.

Students will have until the end of May to apply for this scholarship programme. After applying, students will be asked a set of four questions to gauge how they are aiming to use their King’s degree in service of society.

Adam Fagan, Vice President Education at King’s College, London said, “King’s have been welcoming Indian students for many years now and all our data suggests that Indian students do incredibly well, whether it be academically or what they contribute to our college.” He further added, “they become our student representatives and lead our students. We want to recruit quality students from India and we recognize that it is a very big expense for families to send their child to study in London, so by launching this, we aim to indicate that we are also very keen to keep recruiting them.” The present Vice Chancellor of King’s College, Shitij kapur is also an Indian.