‘Kheloge Toh Khiloge’: PM Modi Encourages Students to Balance Studies and Sports

During his interaction with Chhattisgarh students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of playing alongside studying. He urged students to remember the simple yet powerful mantra: “Kheloge toh khiloge” if you play, you will grow. He further said that “ Zindagi khel hone se bachana hai to zindagi mein khel hona chahiye”.

According to PM Modi, sports are not just physical activities, but essential elements of overall development, helping students build confidence, discipline, and focus.

Believing that "education alone is everything" is not required. Sports are just as important in life. Without play, life gets boring. Participating in sports keeps the spirit high, the body active, and the mind sharp. You can succeed academically and athletically while creating a happier, healthier life if you strike the correct balance.

One student questioned how someone with little revision time could study for the test. PM Modi replied,” Let’s understand one simple truth: whatever you have heard, read, or learned is never wasted. Knowledge doesn’t disappear it stays stored within you. But simply collecting information is not enough. If you want to become a good student, you must develop a strong grip on your subject.

He Further emphaised on, “How do you build that grip? Think of a player. A sportsperson becomes better through discipline. He competes again and again, he fails repeatedly, and despite that, he continues to practice. Only then does he become a true champion. Learning works the same way as constant practice, repeated revision, and the courage to try again after failing.

In every classroom, there are always a few students who struggle yet keep trying. Make friends with such students. Learn from their dedication. Their effort will inspire you, and their journey will teach you more than any textbook.

Revision is your strongest tool. The more you revise, the stronger your subject foundation becomes.