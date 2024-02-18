 Khelo India University Games 2023: 45,000 Athletes from 200 Institutes to Compete for 822 Medals
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKhelo India University Games 2023: 45,000 Athletes from 200 Institutes to Compete for 822 Medals

Khelo India University Games 2023: 45,000 Athletes from 200 Institutes to Compete for 822 Medals

11-day Khelo India University Games (KIUG) with 45,000 athletes from 200 institutes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a video message for the participants.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 18, 2024, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
Khelo India | Photo: Twitter/ Khelo India

Forty-five thousand athletes from 200 institutes will participate in the 11-day Khelo India University Games (KIUG) from February 19 onwards. Union minister of sports and youth affairs Anurag Singh Thakur, along with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will attend the inauguration of the fourth KIUG, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a video message for the participants.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Assam sports and youth welfare minister Nandita Garlosa said the inaugural programme will be held at Sarusajai Sports Complex here. Singer Angaraag Mahanta, popularly known as Papon, will perform in the programme. The KIUG is a part of the Centre's Khelo India initiative to promote grassroots sports and identify young talents from across the country.

Read Also
Himachal Pradesh To Develop 850 Educational Institutions As Institutions Of Excellence By 2024-25
article-image

The participants will vie for a total of 262 gold, 263 silver and 297 bronze medals across 20 sports disciplines, with competitions scheduled to be held in Guwahati and six cities in the Northeast. Guwahati will host 16 disciplines including athletics, rugby, basketball, volleyball, swimming, badminton, hockey, fencing, kabaddi, women's football, tennis, mallakhamb, judo and table tennis.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NIA Announces Vacancies For UDC, Assistant, And Stenographer Positions, Apply Now!

NIA Announces Vacancies For UDC, Assistant, And Stenographer Positions, Apply Now!

MTS Employees Petition Union Minister For Promotion

MTS Employees Petition Union Minister For Promotion

FTII and SRFTI Commence JET 2022-23 Application Process At ftii.ac.in

FTII and SRFTI Commence JET 2022-23 Application Process At ftii.ac.in

Khelo India University Games 2023: 45,000 Athletes from 200 Institutes to Compete for 822 Medals

Khelo India University Games 2023: 45,000 Athletes from 200 Institutes to Compete for 822 Medals

Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam: Over 120 Arrested for Impersonation and Cheating

Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam: Over 120 Arrested for Impersonation and Cheating