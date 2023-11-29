Kerala Plus Two Exam Schedule for 2023–2024 Published: Exam schedule for Plus two second term exams | Representative Image

The date sheet for the plus one and plus two term exam timetable has been made available on the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in, by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala.

The Kerala High School Exam schedule for 2024 states that exams for the second term would take place from December 12 to December 22, 2023. Conversely, two additional second-term examinations are scheduled for December 12–22, 2023.

How to verify the 2023–2024 DHSE Plus 1 and Plus 2 Second Term Exam Schedule

Go to dhsekerala.gov.in, the official website of DHSE, Kerala.

Look under "Circulars/Notifications" on the main page.

Navigate to the "examination" part of this section and select "Second term exam time table."

The second term exam schedule for Kerala Plus One and Plus Two will be accessible in PDF format.

Download the PDF

The forenoon session begins at 9:30 a.m. and lasts for two hours and forty-five minutes, plus a fifteen-minute cool-down interval, for subjects without a practical component. With the exception of biology and music, subjects that have practical components last two hours and fifteen minutes in addition to a fifteen-minute cool-down. In particular, the Biology exam lasts for two hours and twenty-five minutes. The fifteen minutes for cooling off are divided into fifteen minutes for Botany and fifteen minutes for Zoology. An additional ten minutes are needed for preparation for Zoology. The music exam has a duration of one hour and forty-five minutes, along with a fifteen-minute cool-down session.