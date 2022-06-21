e-Paper Get App

Kerala Plus Two result 2022 out, here's how to check at keralaresults.nic.in

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
IStock images

Today, June 21, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has announced the Kerala +2 result 2022. For around four lakh students. Kerala 12th result 2022 will be available on the DHSE's official websites: keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in. DHSE exams held across the state between March 30 and April 22.

Grading system

A nine-point grading system will be used to determine the DHSE Kerala plus two result 2022. The highest grade is 9 and the lowest is 1. The 9-point grading -- A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. Students who obtain grade D or below have to appear for the SAY, or Save A Year, exam. Today, along with the DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2022, the information of the SAY exam will be released.

Here's how to check result:

  1. Go to DHSE result 2022 official websites -- keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in

  2. Select the designated Kerala 12th result 2022 link

  3. Enter Kerala +2 hall ticket numbers

  4. Submit and download the DHSE Kerala Class 12 result 2022.

Alternatives to Checking DHSE Kerala Plus Result Two

Results for 2022 will be available on the mobile applications 'Saphalam 2021' and 'iExaMS – Kerala.'

Minimum passing marks

Students must score a minimum of 33% in the DHSE 12th exam to receive a pass certificate from the Kerala Board. Those who do not achieve the minimum passing score must take the compartment exams.

