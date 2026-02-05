 Kerala Govt Adds 28 Communities To SEBC List, Expanding Educational Reservations
Kerala Govt Adds 28 Communities To SEBC List, Expanding Educational Reservations

Kerala government has included 28 communities in the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) list, allowing them access to reservation and educational benefits in higher education. This decision, based on the State Backward Classes Commission’s recommendation, aims to improve opportunities and reduce inequalities for these communities long omitted from SEBC benefits.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan | File Photo

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to include 28 communities in the list of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes, allowing students from these groups to access reservation and other educational benefits in higher education.

The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting after accepting the recommendation of the State Backward Classes Commission.

These communities were already part of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) list but had not been included in the SEBC category, which determines eligibility for educational concessions and reservation in higher education, a CMO statement said.

Officials said the omission had prevented students from these communities from accessing certain educational opportunities and support schemes for many years.

article-image

The existing SEBC list was based on the findings of the Kumara Pillai Commission report of 1965, which identified socially and educationally backward communities eligible for such benefits.

The issue came to the government's attention recently, following which it sought a detailed report from the State Backward Classes Commission, the statement said.

After reviewing the matter, the commission recommended the inclusion of the 28 communities in the SEBC list, and the cabinet subsequently approved the proposal.

The decision is expected to help students from these communities pursue higher education with better financial and institutional support, officials said.

Education experts and community representatives welcomed the move, saying it will improve access to opportunities and help reduce long-standing inequalities in the education sector.

Government sources said the inclusion aims to ensure fair access to higher education and support students from socially and educationally disadvantaged backgrounds across the state.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

