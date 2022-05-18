Kerala Education Minister lauds Bhagat Singh’s presence in syllabus amid row

V. Sivankutty, Kerala’s Education Minister and Communist Party of India (CPI-M) MLA, posted a photo on Twitter lauding freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s presence in the state’s syllabus amid claims that the Karnataka education department has omitted a chapter on the revolutionary.

“Unlike some other states, Kerala will ensure the presence of the life of Bhagat Singh in our syllabus,” said V. Sivankutty on Twitter with the caption “Lal Salaam”.

The Karnataka Education Department, on Tuesday, clarified that it has not dropped the chapter on Bhagat Singh from its textbooks and stated that the inclusion of the speech of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar is part of extra reading material and will not be considered for exams.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 07:35 PM IST