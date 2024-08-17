KEAM 2024 Final Rank List OUT; Direct Link To Check Inside | Freepik Image

Kerala State Medical and Ayurvedic Final Rank List 2024 is available from the Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations. On the official CEE Kerala website, students who applied for admission to the University of Kerala through the NEET can view the published rank list.

The candidates on the rank list are those who, within the allotted time frame, submitted their online applications and NEET (UG) 2024 results to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations. Following complaints about the Kerala state provisional rank list, the Kerala NEET UG final rank list was created.



Based on the NEET UG 2024 result, the state medical and Ayurvedic final rank list is generated. The official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, is accessible to students. The preliminary category list of candidates eligible for various categories/community/fee reservations for admission to medical/medical allied courses is also posted on the internet along with the final rank list.

How to check?



-Visit CEE Kerala's official website.

-On the candidate portal, select the "Rank list" link.

-Select the PDF link for the medical/ayurvedic rank list.

-A PDF of the rank list will appear.

-Save the ranking list on your computer for future use.



Candidates who have filed appropriate paperwork within the allotted time frame for claims related to various categories, community, nativity, income, and special reservations are included in the provisional list. Candidates can use the category list link on the official website to access the tentative Kerala NEET UG category list.