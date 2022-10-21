KEAM 2022 Counselling: Mop-up round final seat allotment result declared; here's how to check

Representative Photo |

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 mop-up round round final seat allotment result is announced by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala. Candidates can check the result on the official website of CEE- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Selected candidates must report to the allotted college to reserve their seats and complete the admission process by October 22, 2022.

Allotted candidates must pay the necessary fees to the CEE (if applicable) at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or online, as directed in the allotment memo, by October 22, 4 pm.

Here's how to check the KEAM 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Allotment:

Go to KEAM 2022 official website -- cee.karala.gov.in.

Download the allotment memo from the candidates portal.

Key in the required details.

The KEAM 2022 mop-up round allotment result will appear on the screen.

Download the seat allotment result and get a hard copy for future use.