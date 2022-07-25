KCET result 2022 to be out on this date says Karnataka education minister

PTI

Bengaluru: Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) results for the year 2022 will be released on July 30, announced Higher Education Minister Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday.

Nearly 2.2 lakh students wrote the CET held on June 16, 17, and 18.

Education Minister Narayan said students studying under the CBSE and ICSE syllabus in the 12th standard were also allowed to appear for CET this year. Now that their results (CBSE, ICSE) have come, the students who had written the CET have to upload their mark sheets on the Karnataka Examination Authority’s website by Tuesday evening, the Education Minister said.