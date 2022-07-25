e-Paper Get App

KCET result 2022 to be out on this date says Karnataka education minister

Nearly 2.2 lakh students wrote the CET held on June 16, 17, and 18.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
PTI

Bengaluru: Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) results for the year 2022 will be released on July 30, announced Higher Education Minister Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday.

Nearly 2.2 lakh students wrote the CET held on June 16, 17, and 18.

Education Minister Narayan said students studying under the CBSE and ICSE syllabus in the 12th standard were also allowed to appear for CET this year. Now that their results (CBSE, ICSE) have come, the students who had written the CET have to upload their mark sheets on the Karnataka Examination Authority’s website by Tuesday evening, the Education Minister said.

Read Also
Karnataka: No more COMDEK, govt to only hold KCET from 2023
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationKCET result 2022 to be out on this date says Karnataka education minister

RECENT STORIES

Thackeray faction files plea in SC against Shinde camp’s bid to stake claim over party, symbol

Thackeray faction files plea in SC against Shinde camp’s bid to stake claim over party, symbol

Ranveer Singh lands into legal trouble for nude photoshoot, complaint filed for 'hurting sentiments...

Ranveer Singh lands into legal trouble for nude photoshoot, complaint filed for 'hurting sentiments...

Opposition obstructs development works, gives political interests preference over nation: PM Modi

Opposition obstructs development works, gives political interests preference over nation: PM Modi

Commonwealth Games 2022: Sports ministry asks IOA to arrange accreditation for Lovlina Borgohain's...

Commonwealth Games 2022: Sports ministry asks IOA to arrange accreditation for Lovlina Borgohain's...

WATCH: Gujarat BJP leader Rashmikant Vasava resigns after video shows him ‘drunk’ at event...

WATCH: Gujarat BJP leader Rashmikant Vasava resigns after video shows him ‘drunk’ at event...