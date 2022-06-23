e-Paper Get App

Karnataka: No more COMDEK, govt to only hold KCET from 2023

The authorities also chose to reduce the fees for admission to engineering and other professional programmes by 10%

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 01:00 PM IST
Karnataka: From the academic year 2023, The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test (COMEDK UGET) and the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) will be combined by the Karnataka Government in order to hold a single entrance exam for admissions to engineering, medical, and professional programmes.

In a meeting with the Federation of Governors of Private Vocational Institutes on June 23, state minister of higher education CN Ashwath Narayan made the decision.

“Currently, the State Government and Comed-K are conducting a separate General Entrance Examination (CET) for admission to the Vocational Education Course. A consortium of private vocational education institutions has agreed to hold a single CET from next year. The deal will be signed soon,” Narayan tweeted.

The authorities also chose to reduce the fees for admission to engineering and other professional programmes by 10% despite calls for a 25% increase. “The decision was taken in accordance with a report by the Committee on charges despite a demand for a 25 percent fee hike,” the minister added.

KCET 2022 admit card out, know how to download at kea.kar.nic.in
