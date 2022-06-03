KCET 2022 admit card out, know how to download at kea.kar.nic.in | IStock images

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the KCET 2022 admit card. The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) admit card can be downloaded from the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates must input their login details in order to download their KCET hall tickets.

"Candidates are also informed to verify the details printed on the Admission Ticket and appear for CET-2022 examination in the centre specified in the admission ticket by adhering to the guidelines/ procedures compulsorily mentioned therein," mentioned the statement.



Go to the official website- kea.kar.nic.in

Select the link that reads, "UGCET -2022 Admission Card Download Link"

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The Karnataka KCET 2022 entrance test will be conducted between June 16 and 18. KCET will be held in two slots, first in the morning and the next in the afternoon.