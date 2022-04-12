KCET 2022 registration to begin today, know how to apply at kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will begin registrations for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2022) today, April 12. The KCET application forms for 2022 will be available on the kea.kar.nic.in website. Candidates who wish to enroll in engineering colleges in Karnataka should complete and submit the KCET 2022 applications online by the deadline. The eligibility test for the KCET 2022 exam will be held between June 16 and June 18.

Here is how to apply for KCET

1. Go to the KEA official website – kea.kar.nic.in.

2. Select the registration link.

3. Enter details and complete registration process.

4. Enter personal, academic and communication details.

5. Upload documents as per specifications.

6. Make payment.

The KCET exam is a state-level entrance exam that is conducted in an offline mode. The KCET 2022 exam will be held to provide admission to undergraduate courses offered by the state's participating institutes. Students who qualify the KCET exam in 2022 will be eligible to take part in the counselling process.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:41 AM IST