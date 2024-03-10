Karnataka SSLC Admit Cards 2024 Released, Check All Details Here!

Representative Image

The admit cards for the State Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2024 examinations have officially been released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). The candidates eligible for the exam can check and download their admit cards from the board's official website i.e. sslc.karnataka.gov.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The exam Karnataka SSLC are all set to be conducted from March 25 to April 6, 2024.

The concerned departments or school administrators must obtain the Karnataka SSLC admit cards for the year 2024 by downloading them from the official websites, either sslc.karnataka.gov.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in, on behalf of the students who will be taking the exams. To access the SSLC admit cards online, the school's login credentials need to be entered on the official portal.

Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the board's official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided link.

Step 3: Key in your login credentials.

Step 4: The final admit cards will now be visible on the screen for all eligible students.

Step 5: Check the details mentioned in the admit card.

Step 6: Save and download the admit card.

The students can then collect their respective hall tickets from their schools. It is mandatory for all students to have their admit cards in order to appear for the exam. The students are advised to thoroughly check the details mentioned on their hall ticket and reach out to the concerned authorities if corrections are needed.