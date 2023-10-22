 Karnataka: Police Seizes 26 Gram Of MDMA Worth Rs 1.3 Lakh From Man Selling Drugs To Students
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka: Police Seizes 26 Gram Of MDMA Worth Rs 1.3 Lakh From Man Selling Drugs To Students

Karnataka: Police Seizes 26 Gram Of MDMA Worth Rs 1.3 Lakh From Man Selling Drugs To Students

Police have also recovered a car, two mobile phones and two digital weighing machines from him. The total value of the seized property is Rs 6.41 lakh.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka: Police Seizes 26 Gram Of MDMA Worth Rs 1.3 Lakh From Man Selling Drugs To Students | Representative Image

Mangaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a man on charges of selling drugs to the public, especially students, at Deralakatte in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka state. The accused has been identified as Abdul Azeez alias Piker Azeez (42), police sources said.

Sources said the CCB team conducted a raid and arrested the accused based on a tip-off. Police seized 26 gm of MDMA worth Rs 1.3 lakh from his possession.

Police have also recovered a car, two mobile phones and two digital weighing machines from him. The total value of the seized property is Rs 6.41 lakh.

The arrested man has seven cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act booked against him under Ulla, Kavoor and Konaje police station limits, the sources said

Read Also
Former Add. Director At NBEMS Used Illegal Means To Occupy Top Post; CBI Probing Case
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka: Police Seizes 26 Gram Of MDMA Worth Rs 1.3 Lakh From Man Selling Drugs To Students

Karnataka: Police Seizes 26 Gram Of MDMA Worth Rs 1.3 Lakh From Man Selling Drugs To Students

World Celebrates Mole Day 2023: Know History Behind Avogadro's Number

World Celebrates Mole Day 2023: Know History Behind Avogadro's Number

Make Changes In Training Programme For Foreign Students, Indian Diaspora Body Urges US Admin

Make Changes In Training Programme For Foreign Students, Indian Diaspora Body Urges US Admin

NTA Releases Admit Cards For Ph.D. Entrances At phd-entrance.samarth; Know How To Download

NTA Releases Admit Cards For Ph.D. Entrances At phd-entrance.samarth; Know How To Download

49% Of Teachers Not Prepared For AI Impact, Need Urgent Support: Report

49% Of Teachers Not Prepared For AI Impact, Need Urgent Support: Report