Karnataka: Police Seizes 26 Gram Of MDMA Worth Rs 1.3 Lakh From Man Selling Drugs To Students | Representative Image

Mangaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a man on charges of selling drugs to the public, especially students, at Deralakatte in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka state. The accused has been identified as Abdul Azeez alias Piker Azeez (42), police sources said.

Sources said the CCB team conducted a raid and arrested the accused based on a tip-off. Police seized 26 gm of MDMA worth Rs 1.3 lakh from his possession.

Police have also recovered a car, two mobile phones and two digital weighing machines from him. The total value of the seized property is Rs 6.41 lakh.

The arrested man has seven cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act booked against him under Ulla, Kavoor and Konaje police station limits, the sources said

