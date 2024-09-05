Karnataka PGCET 2024 Revised Schedule OUT, Check Here

Representational image

The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2024 revised schedule has been made public by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). The most recent official timetable states that on September 18, 2024, exams for the Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech), and Master of Architecture (MArch) programs would be held.



On or after September 11, candidates who are scheduled to take the Karnataka PGCET 2024 exams will be able to download their admit cards from the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The official notification states that on September 18, from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM, Karnataka PGCET 2024 for ME, MTech, and MArch courses will be held. There will be one mark assigned to each of the 100 questions on the exam paper.

How to check?



-Please visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the official website.

-Select the "PGCET 2024 Admission Ticket Download Link" link from the homepage.

-Choose your course now, then type in your name and application number.

-You can view your Karnataka PGCET 2024 admit card on the screen by clicking the "submit" button.

-Print your PGCET 2024 Admission Ticket after downloading it, and bring it with you on test day.

The Karnataka Examination Authority administers the Karnataka PGCET once a year. In the state of Karnataka, admission to postgraduate programs such as MBA, MCA, M.E., M.Tech, and M.Arch is handled by the Karnataka PGCET. There will be one mark assigned to each of the 100 questions on the exam. There will be one exam with 100 possible points.