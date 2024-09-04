Karnataka: Principal Who Banned Hijab At Govt College In Kundapur Chosen For Honour On Teachers' Day; Govt Withdraws Decision After Outrage

Photographs of students being stopped at the college gate went viral. | Photo courtesy : The wire

An emabarssing award UtuIn a embarrassing move, the state government of Karnataka has withdrawn the Teachers' Day Award given to Ramakrishna B J, principal of the Government Pre-University College in Kundapur. The decision comes after "progressive" groups objected to his selection for the state-level 'Best Principal Award'.

Just a few hours before the award ceremony event which is scheduled for tomorrow, the congress government has put their decision on hold and are going ahead by the rest of the ceremony.

Ramakrishna was initially chosen for the award, but the state government has now rolled back the decision due to mounting pressure.

Ramakrishna's actions as principal had sparked a significant debate about religious freedom and education.

More about the case

In 2022, amidst the hijab issue in Karnataka, Ramakrishna, principal of Government Pre-University College in Kundapura in Udupi district, personally shut the gates when hijab-clad students tried to enter the college. A photograph of students being stopped at the college gate went viral, sparking a heated debate.

Despite the desperate pleas from the students to be allowed entry, Ramakrishna closed the gates. His action drew widespread criticism and international attention, highlighting the contentious nature of the hijab issue in Karnataka.

Background

The hijab issue began in December 2021 when six pre-university female students were not allowed inside their classrooms with hijabs or headscarves.

The issue spread like wildfire throughout the state where many government educational institutions started following the procedure and stopped hijab-clad students from entering the premises.

The issue then took a nasty turn when Hindu students, dressed up in saffron shawls started protesting against their hijab-clad Muslim classmates. Schools and universities were shut down to maintain law and order.

On March 15, 2022, the Karnataka High Court upheld the decision of the state government stating the hijab is not necessary and students should adhere to the rules of their respective institutions.