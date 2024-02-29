 Karnataka Minister Plans Nehru Stream Labs In Schools For Hands-on Learning
PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 01:52 PM IST
article-image

Karnataka Science and Technology Minister NS Boseraju on Wednesday said the department was exploring plans for the potential establishment of Nehru Stream (STREAM) labs in schools with an intent to impart new skills to students and foster research-based, hands-on learning experiences.

Speaking at the state-level National Science Day event held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, the Minister emphasised the mission of the proposed Nehru Stream (STREAM) Lab: To nurture curiosity, stimulate creativity, and ignite imagination in young learners.

In a statement, the Minister’s office said, “The envisioned labs will provide a conducive environment for students to engage in discussions, conduct research, and devise solutions to real-world problems. Additionally, a curriculum focused on 21st-century skills development will be integrated into the lab activities.” Designed as laboratory spaces, Nehru Stream Labs will offer hands-on experiments, allowing students to gain practical experience and proficiency in various skills, it said.

Boseraju outlined the objective of enabling students to work with tools and equipment to comprehend the interdisciplinary nature of STREAM (Science, Technology, Robotics, Environment and Ecology, Astronomy, and Mathematics) subjects, the statement added.

