Karnataka: Medical student drowns amidst Ramnagara floods

Three medical students from Dayananda Sagar Medical College in Bengaluru were washed away in Mavathur Lake near Kanakapura, near Ramnagara. One of the students, Sachin, drowned after a search party was dispatched by fire and emergency services on September 13.

Sachin, a 26-year-old MBBS graduate, entered the Mavattur Lake on September 12 with his friends Javed Ahmad Mulla and Niranjan. "While the other two returned fearing the rapidly rising water level, Sachin remained in the water and drowned," summarized the District Fire Officer, Manjunath.

On Monday at noon, the police were notified by their college friends that the group had left the campus and had not since returned. The fire and emergency services have rescued over 500 students.