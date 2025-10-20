 Karnataka Extends Caste Census Deadline To October 31, Teachers Relieved From Enumeration Duties
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka Extends Caste Census Deadline To October 31, Teachers Relieved From Enumeration Duties

Karnataka Extends Caste Census Deadline To October 31, Teachers Relieved From Enumeration Duties

Karnataka has extended its Social and Educational Survey (caste census) to October 31. Teachers will no longer conduct the survey; other government staff will take over. Nearly 90% of districts are covered, though Bengaluru lags at 67% participation. Online options are being introduced, with citizens urged to participate in the Rs 420-crore survey.

IANSUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar | IANS

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar confirmed on Sunday that the state government has extended the ongoing Social and Educational Survey -- commonly known as the 'caste census' -- until October 31.

About The Survey

The survey, spearheaded by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, commenced on September 22 and was initially slated to conclude by October 7.

Following a mid-course extension to October 18, which coincided with the prolonged Dussehra holidays for government and private-aided schools, the administration has now opted for a further extension.

FPJ Shorts
'Ayodhya Was Humiliated By Invaders Now Grand Divine City': UP CM Yogi Adityanath
'Ayodhya Was Humiliated By Invaders Now Grand Divine City': UP CM Yogi Adityanath
'No Signs, No Diversions': Diwali Pahat Bring Traffic Chaos In Jogeshwari, Parel, Dadar; Police Reacts | Watch Video
'No Signs, No Diversions': Diwali Pahat Bring Traffic Chaos In Jogeshwari, Parel, Dadar; Police Reacts | Watch Video
Muhurat Trading Timing Confirmed For Diwali, BSE & NSE To Host Special One-Hour Session On October 21
Muhurat Trading Timing Confirmed For Diwali, BSE & NSE To Host Special One-Hour Session On October 21
'Shame On You': Navjot Singh Sidhu Slams Fan For Spreading Fake News About Gautam Gambhir Amid IND vs AUS Series
'Shame On You': Navjot Singh Sidhu Slams Fan For Spreading Fake News About Gautam Gambhir Amid IND vs AUS Series

Notably, teachers -- previously deployed as enumerators -- will no longer be engaged in the survey.

Read Also
Hostile Turn For Graduates: UK To Cut Post-Study Work Stay For International Students To 18 Months...
article-image

"We've achieved nearly 90 per cent coverage across most districts, barring Bengaluru South, Bidar and Dharwad," Shivakumar said, adding that Bengaluru city has seen 67 per cent participation, with 20 per cent of respondents withholding disclosure.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a high-level review meeting on Sunday with senior Ministers, officials, and Commission Chairman Madhusudan R. Naik to assess the survey's progress.

Shivakumar, addressing the media, announced that government staff other than teachers will now be tasked with completing the enumeration.

"There will be Deepavali leave on October 20-22 for survey staff. Online options are also being made available for public convenience," he said.

Urging citizens across all communities to engage with the survey process, Shivakumar emphasised the importance of participation, saying: "This is a vital opportunity. Respond to the questions you wish to answer."

Read Also
TISS Student Groups Condemn Police Action, Call It ‘Criminalisation Of Expression’ Over Arrest...
article-image

The survey, based on a scientifically structured 60-question format, is estimated to cost Rs 420 crore.

This follows a previous attempt in 2015, which saw Rs 165.51 crore spent on a similar survey that was ultimately shelved.

As Karnataka navigates the complexities of social data collection, the extended timeline and revised staffing approach reflect the state government's intent to ensure comprehensive and inclusive coverage -- without disrupting academic schedules.

The move also signals a shift towards digital facilitation, potentially broadening access and easing participation across urban and rural demographics.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025 Out; Details Here

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025 Out; Details Here

West Bengal Board Bans Controversial Questions In Class 10 Exams 2026

West Bengal Board Bans Controversial Questions In Class 10 Exams 2026

New Delhi: ABVP Forms Internal Committee To Probe Alleged Assault On Professor At BR Ambedkar...

New Delhi: ABVP Forms Internal Committee To Probe Alleged Assault On Professor At BR Ambedkar...

'Anti-Social Justice': Tamil Nadu Private Universities Bill Draws Backlash From Teachers'...

'Anti-Social Justice': Tamil Nadu Private Universities Bill Draws Backlash From Teachers'...

Karnataka Extends Caste Census Deadline To October 31, Teachers Relieved From Enumeration Duties

Karnataka Extends Caste Census Deadline To October 31, Teachers Relieved From Enumeration Duties